Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID: 60,029 new cases, 322 more victims

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 February 2022, 15:16
COVID: 60,029 new cases, 322 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 60,029 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 322 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday.

That compares with 24,408 new cases and 201 more victims Monday, ANSA reports.

Some 603,639 more tests have been done, compared to 231,766 Monday.

The positivity rate is down from 10.5% to 9.9%.

Intensive care cases are down 32 to 896 and hospital admissions down 299 to 13,076.

The currently positive are 1,291,793, down 30,178 on Monday.

The recovered and discharged are 11,109,291, up 89,993 on Monday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 12,554,596, and the death toll 153,512.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival