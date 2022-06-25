COVID: 55,829 new cases, 51 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 55,829 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 51 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 56,166 new cases and 75 more victims Thursday.

Some 238,069 more tests have been done, compared to 248,042 Thursday.

The positivity rate is up from 22.6% to 23.4%.

Intensive care cases are up nine to 225 and hospital admissions up 141 to 5,205.

The currently positive are 678,178, up 25,606 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 17,281,848, up 30,753 on Thursday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 18,128,044, and the death toll 168,018.