Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID: 53,905 new cases, 50 more victims in Italy

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 June 2022, 15:15
ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 53,905 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 50 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 62,704 new cases and 62 more victims Tuesday.

Some 246,512 more tests have been done, compared to 79,375 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 21.4% to 21.8%.

Intensive care cases are down 10 to 216 and hospital admissions up 144 to 4,947.

The currently positive are 625,013, up 25,083 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 17,221,297, up 29,740 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 18,014,202, and the death toll 167,892.


