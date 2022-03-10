COVID: 48,483 new cases, 156 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 48,483 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 156 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

That compares to 60,191 new cases and 184 more victims Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Some 433,961 more tests have been done, compared to 531,194 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is down from 11.3% to 11.17%.

Intensive care cases are down 29 to 563 and hospital admissions down 201 to 8,575.

The currently positive are1,001,922, down 9,599 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 12,001,063, up 59,258 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 13,159,342, and the death toll 156,357.



