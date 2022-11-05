Go to the main site
    COVID: 411 more deaths in week, drop in positives

    5 November 2022, 12:14

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 411 more deaths with COVID-19 in Italy in the last week, the health ministry said in its first weekly bulletin Friday, referring to the week from Friday October 28 to Thursday November 3, ANSA reports.

    The currently positive have fallen over the week, from 475,906 to 425,111 (down 50,795).

    The recovered and discharged are up to 22,849,293 from 23,037,464 (+188,171).

    Total COVID cases were 23,504,224 last Friday, compared to 23,642,011 on November 3, a rise of 137,787.

    The death toll rose, as stated, by 411 from 179,025 to 179,436.

    Photo: ansa.it





