COVID: 40,580 new cases, 98 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 40,580 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 98 more victims with the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 45,705 new cases and 66 more victims Thursday.

Some 216,511 more tests have been done, compared to 238,253 Thursday.

The positivity rate is down from 19.18% to 18.74%.

Intensive care cases are up eight to 244 and hospital admissions up 182 to 6,540.

The currently positive are 542,766.

The recovered and discharged are 22,310,128.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 23,030,777, and the death toll 177,883.





Photo: ANSA