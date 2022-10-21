Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
COVID: 40,563 new cases, 84 more victims, ANSA
21 October 2022, 12:31

COVID: 40,563 new cases, 84 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 40,563 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 84 more victims with the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares to 41,712 new cases and 81 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Some 229,140 more tests have been done, compared to 233,084 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is down from 17.9% to 17.7%.

Intensive care cases are down nine to 242 and hospital admissions up 37 to 7,025.

The currently positive are 534,676.

The recovered and discharged are 22,541,598.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 23,254,633, and the death toll 178,359.

Photo: ansa.it


Related news
COVID should not be viewed as seasonal disease — WHO Representative
California under winter «tripledemic» fears amid COVID-19 resurgence: media
COVID in Italy: 4th jabs down 25% in 7 days
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive