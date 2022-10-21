21 October 2022, 12:31

COVID: 40,563 new cases, 84 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 40,563 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 84 more victims with the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

That compares to 41,712 new cases and 81 more victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

Some 229,140 more tests have been done, compared to 233,084 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is down from 17.9% to 17.7%.

Intensive care cases are down nine to 242 and hospital admissions up 37 to 7,025.

The currently positive are 534,676.

The recovered and discharged are 22,541,598.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 23,254,633, and the death toll 178,359.

Photo: ansa.it