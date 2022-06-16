Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID: 31,885 new cases, 48 more victims in Italy

    16 June 2022, 18:20

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 31,885 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 48 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 39,474 new cases and 73 more victims Tuesday.

    Some 195,439 more tests have been done, compared to 228,559 Tuesday.

    The positivity rate is down from 17.3% to 16.3%.

    Intensive care cases are up six to 189 and hospital admissions up 19 to 4,218.

    The currently positive are 603,885, up three on Tuesday.

    The recovered and discharged are 16,965,258, up 32,758 on Tuesday.

    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,736,696, and the death toll 167,553.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
    A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Torrential rain stops Rome metro
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros