COVID: 31,885 new cases, 48 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 31,885 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 48 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 39,474 new cases and 73 more victims Tuesday.

Some 195,439 more tests have been done, compared to 228,559 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is down from 17.3% to 16.3%.

Intensive care cases are up six to 189 and hospital admissions up 19 to 4,218.

The currently positive are 603,885, up three on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 16,965,258, up 32,758 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,736,696, and the death toll 167,553.



