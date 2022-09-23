COVID: 22,527 new cases, 60 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 22,527 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 60 more victims with the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 21,190 new cases and 46 more victims Wednesday.

The positivity rate has risen from 12.7% to 13.6%.

Intensive care cases are down eight to 138 and hospital admissions down 66 to 3,350.

The currently positive are 412,735, down 372 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 21,651,859 (+22,835).

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 22,241,369, and the death toll 176,775. (ANSA).





Photo: ansa.it