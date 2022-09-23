Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
COVID: 22,527 new cases, 60 more victims in Italy
23 September 2022, 13:31

COVID: 22,527 new cases, 60 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 22,527 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 60 more victims with the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 21,190 new cases and 46 more victims Wednesday.

The positivity rate has risen from 12.7% to 13.6%.

Intensive care cases are down eight to 138 and hospital admissions down 66 to 3,350.

The currently positive are 412,735, down 372 on Wednesday.

The recovered and discharged are 21,651,859 (+22,835).

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 22,241,369, and the death toll 176,775. (ANSA).


Photo: ansa.it

Related news
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy's first woman PM
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive