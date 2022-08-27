Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID: 21,998 new cases, 99 more victims in Italy
27 August 2022 18:17

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 21,998 new cases of COVID19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 99 more victims with the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 23,438 new cases and 84 more victims Thursday.

Some 148,412 more tests have been done, compared to 154,143 Thursday.

The positivity rate is down from 15.2% to 14.8%.

Intensive care cases are down three to 231 and hospital admissions down 177 to 5,827.

The currently positive are 697,822, down 13,490 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 20,894,012 (+35,386).

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 21,767,060, and the death toll 175,226.

