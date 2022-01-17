Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Zhambyl region moves to ‘red’ zone

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 January 2022, 07:17
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Zhambyl region has entered the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the healthcare department of Zhambyl region, 234 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in the region in the past day. In total, Zhambyl region reported 22,269 COVID-19 cases. 21,066 residents of Zhambyl region made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.

Presently, 259 COVID-19 patients are treated at the regional infectious facilities. Bed occupancy at these facilities stands at 38%.

Recall that the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

East Kazakhstan, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow’ zone, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.


