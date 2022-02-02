COVID-19: What vaccines available in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has revealed what vaccines are available for residents of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Residents of the Kazakh capital can get vaccinated with Sputnik V, QazVac, as well as Sinopharm Vero cell vaccines. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for pregnant women, nursing mothers and teenagers only.

Sputnik Light, QazVac, Sinopharm Vero cell, the first component of Sputnik V and Pfizer (for pregnant women, nursing mothers, teenagers, senior citizens and medical workers) vaccines are available for revaccination purposes.



