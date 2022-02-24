Go to the main site
    COVID-19 weekly cases decreased 84 times in Kazakh capital

    24 February 2022, 17:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told about the city health situation, Kazinform reports.

    As of February 24, the weekly coronavirus cases reduced by 84.8 times as compared to January weekly record from 35,565 cases to 419.

    Last week coronavirus cases decreased by 2.4 times as compared to the previous week from 84,6 to 33.9 per 100,000 population. 43 cases were detected over the past 24 hours.

    171 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of now. 28.8% of beds are occupied. 37 coronavirus patients are in the ICU, 28 of them are on life support.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
