    COVID-19 victims in Iran exceed 100,000

    19 August 2021, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Coronavirus disease killed some 564 more Iranians over the past 24 hours so that the total deaths from the pandemic exceeded 100,000, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

    Some 564 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 100,255, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

    31,266 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 4,603 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also noted that 3,840,568 patients out of a total of 4,587,683 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 7,538 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

