COVID-19 victims in Iran exceed 100,000

Some 564 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 100,255, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

31,266 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 4,603 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry also noted that 3,840,568 patients out of a total of 4,587,683 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,538 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.