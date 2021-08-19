Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

COVID-19 victims in Iran exceed 100,000

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 August 2021, 22:20
COVID-19 victims in Iran exceed 100,000

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Coronavirus disease killed some 564 more Iranians over the past 24 hours so that the total deaths from the pandemic exceeded 100,000, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Some 564 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 100,255, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

31,266 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 4,603 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry also noted that 3,840,568 patients out of a total of 4,587,683 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,538 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.


Coronavirus   World News   Iran   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea