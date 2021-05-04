Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    COVID-19 variants driving rising symptomatic cases in Almaty city

    4 May 2021, 14:55

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of people with symptomatic COVID-19 continues rising in Almaty city, Assel Kalykova, the city’s deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological control department, told aon online briefing at the regional communications service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kalykova, symptomatic cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Almaty city, accounting for 73% of the total COVID-19 cases in the city in January, 70% in February, 78% in March, 86% in April, and 87.4% in the first three days of May, due to the growing infections caused by the COVID-19 variants.

    In her words, most of the cases are detected in active people aged from 20 to 70 years old – 76% of the total cases. 20-39 year olds represent 33% of the infections reported last week, 40-59 year olds – 28.9%, and people over 60 years old – 23.3%.

    As of today, 3,767 people are receiving treatment at the city’s infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 58.3% of the total beds and 51.6% of ICU beds.

    A total of 15,670 COVID-19 PCR tests, which can be increased to 26,992, are carried out at the city’s 26 labs. 14 ELISA labs with a capacity of 3,248 tests per day operate in the city.

    There are 211 COVID-19 vaccination sites at medical facilities, schools, culture, sports facilities, markets, and trade and entertainment center in Almaty city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region