Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    COVID-19 vaccines delivery schedule in place in N Kazakhstan

    26 February 2021, 16:54

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region is to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone willing to get vaccinated, Kumar Kusemisov, Deputy Head of the Health Office, told a briefing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional health office representative said that vaccination of health workers and sanitary service workers against COVID-19 is ongoing in the region.

    According to him, the second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine have so far been given to 900 out of 1,200 people. The second vaccine shots are said to be produced in Karaganda. So far, there have been no side effects caused by the vaccination.

    It is expected 2,800 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine produced within the country will be delivered to the region before the end of the month. It is said that the vaccines delivery schedule is in place and that the vaccines will be available to everyone willing to get vaccinated.

    Notably, the second stage of COVID-19 vaccination with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been underway in the region since February 22.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches