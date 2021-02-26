Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 vaccines delivery schedule in place in N Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 February 2021, 16:54
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region is to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone willing to get vaccinated, Kumar Kusemisov, Deputy Head of the Health Office, told a briefing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional health office representative said that vaccination of health workers and sanitary service workers against COVID-19 is ongoing in the region.

According to him, the second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine have so far been given to 900 out of 1,200 people. The second vaccine shots are said to be produced in Karaganda. So far, there have been no side effects caused by the vaccination.

It is expected 2,800 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine produced within the country will be delivered to the region before the end of the month. It is said that the vaccines delivery schedule is in place and that the vaccines will be available to everyone willing to get vaccinated.

Notably, the second stage of COVID-19 vaccination with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been underway in the region since February 22.


