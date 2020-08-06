Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    COVID-19 vaccine will be free for some Kazakhstanis

    6 August 2020, 17:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Around 2.2 million Kazakhstanis will get vaccinated against the coronavirus infectious free of charge, Kazinform reports.

    In a Facebook post, Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov, the official spokesperson of the Health Ministry, noted that 2,182,000 Kazakhstanis will receive free vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

    In Kazakhstan, the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems has already developed the vaccine and begun conducting preclinical trials on animals.

    According to the Health Ministry, people with chronic diseases, including those over 65 years of age suffering from diseases of the heart and vascular system, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as medical workers will be among the first to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events