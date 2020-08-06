Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 vaccine will be free for some Kazakhstanis

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2020, 17:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Around 2.2 million Kazakhstanis will get vaccinated against the coronavirus infectious free of charge, Kazinform reports.

In a Facebook post, Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov, the official spokesperson of the Health Ministry, noted that 2,182,000 Kazakhstanis will receive free vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

In Kazakhstan, the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems has already developed the vaccine and begun conducting preclinical trials on animals.

According to the Health Ministry, people with chronic diseases, including those over 65 years of age suffering from diseases of the heart and vascular system, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as medical workers will be among the first to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.


