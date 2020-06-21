Go to the main site
    COVID-19 vaccine reaches phase-2 trials in China

    21 June 2020, 11:51

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology under the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences has entered phase-2 clinical trials in China, the Science and Technology Daily reported Saturday.

    The phase-2 trials, which further evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine in humans, are conducted in the southwestern province of Yunnan, Xinhua reports.

    So far, five COVID-19 vaccine candidates have been approved for clinical trials in China, accounting for 40 percent of the total vaccines in clinical trials worldwide, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News China
