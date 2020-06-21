Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 vaccine reaches phase-2 trials in China

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 June 2020, 11:51
BEIJING. KAZINFORM An inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology under the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences has entered phase-2 clinical trials in China, the Science and Technology Daily reported Saturday.

The phase-2 trials, which further evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine in humans, are conducted in the southwestern province of Yunnan, Xinhua reports.

So far, five COVID-19 vaccine candidates have been approved for clinical trials in China, accounting for 40 percent of the total vaccines in clinical trials worldwide, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.


