COVID-19 vaccine production described as key cooperation project in Eurasian Economic Union

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Production of COVID-19 vaccine will be the key cooperation project in the Eurasian Economic Union, Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Iya Malkina told a press briefing on 3 March, BelTA has learned.

«First of all, this is the joint mass production of the vaccine against coronavirus,» Iya Malkina said when asked about which projects will be key in the Eurasian Economic Union. «The commission is now actively working on this. A number of proposals have been prepared, some are already being implemented. In Kazakhstan, the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Cluster has launched the production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and already made 90,000 doses (at the end of January). Production of the Russian vaccine is due to start in Belarus shortly,» BelTA reports.

According to Iya Malkina, the EEC industrial bloc is discussing with the Russian Direct Investment Fund the involvement of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan's pharmaceutical manufacturers in the joint production. «The Eurasian Development Bank is prepared to assist with the financing of joint vaccine projects,» she said.

The EEC representative called the development of an interstate program on electricity the second most important cooperation project. «It will focus on two tasks: the development of distributed energy generation in our countries, green energy and transition to environmentally friendly electricity generation,» Iya Malkina noted. «By the way, more information about the interstate program can be found on the legal portal of the EAEU. A public discussion of of the documents will be running until 18 March.»