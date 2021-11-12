Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer begins for teenagers in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 November 2021, 16:40
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Inoculation of teenagers with Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines has begun in Almaty city, Deputy Head of the Health Office of Almaty city Laura Myrzagali said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a press conference, Myrzagali said that the first stage of immunization of teenagers is underway at the medical facilities. She noted that vaccination will start in schools next week as the huge work was carried out with the schools.

«As of today, there are 1,619 kids aged from 12 to 18 are ready for getting vaccines in the city. The list of kids for vaccination with consent from parents is in place,» she said.

Zhandarbek Bekshin, Head of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Control Department of the city noted that parents can attend the process of vaccination of their children at their will.

Notably, the first batch of Pfizer vaccine authorized by the WHO arrived in Kazakhstan. Within the agreement signed earlier, 4 million doses of Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were purchased. The works are ongoing to distribute the vaccines between clinics.


