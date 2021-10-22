Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    COVID-19 vaccination rates slow down in Atyrau region

    22 October 2021, 16:20

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM COVID-19 vaccination rates slowed down in Atyrau region as 438 people got vaccinated for the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    COVID-19 vaccination rates slowed down in Atyrau region since 438 were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine for the past 24 hours. Since February 1 up to October 21, 2021, 236,860 locals were inoculated with the 1st jab, while 209,065 were fully vaccinated.

    There is a vaccination call centre in the region to get information about availability of the vaccines, 98 02 92.

    As earlier reported, the region announced the number of severe COVID-19 cases.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports