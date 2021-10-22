Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 vaccination rates slow down in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 October 2021, 16:20
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM COVID-19 vaccination rates slowed down in Atyrau region as 438 people got vaccinated for the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

COVID-19 vaccination rates slowed down in Atyrau region since 438 were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine for the past 24 hours. Since February 1 up to October 21, 2021, 236,860 locals were inoculated with the 1st jab, while 209,065 were fully vaccinated.

There is a vaccination call centre in the region to get information about availability of the vaccines, 98 02 92.

As earlier reported, the region announced the number of severe COVID-19 cases.


