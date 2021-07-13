Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: Vaccination rates growing in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 July 2021, 12:40
COVID-19: Vaccination rates growing in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital witnesses a greater willingness to get anti-COVID-19 vaccine. 1,500-2,000 people were daily vaccinated in June on an average against 8,000 as of now, Kazinform reports.

As of July 11 almost 286,000 visitors were administered the 1st component of the vaccine against COVID-19, above 172,000 received both shots. Vaccination rates help now stabilize epidemiological situation in the city, curb coronavirus spread, return schoolchildren and students back to schools and develop herd immunity.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site