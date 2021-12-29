Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    COVID-19: Vaccination rate slows down in Nur-Sultan

    29 December 2021, 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The rate of vaccination against the coronavirus infection slows down in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of now, over 484 thousand citizens of Nur-Sultan have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 454 thousand – both components.

    According to chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beissenova, the rate of COVID-19 vaccination declines in the capital.

    «The number of people received the vaccines stood at 12,866 during December 1-15, decreasing to 9,949 on December 16-29,» she said, adding that the slowdown in vaccinations could lead to a failure to achieve herd immunity and new outbreaks.

    She called for getting booster shots to enhance protection against COVID-19.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year