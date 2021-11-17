Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    COVID-19 vaccination pace picks up in Kazakh capital

    17 November 2021, 12:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 vaccination speed revs up in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the official website of the administration office of the city.

    According to the city’s health office, 1,200-1,400 people are administered vaccines (against COVID-19) on average in the Kazakh capital. Over the past two days, the first shot of Pfizer vaccines has been given to almost 1,000 eligible people in Nur-Sultan.

    The Health Office shared the plans to maintain vaccination momentum and carry on with the work in this direction.

    Almost 460 thousand people or 64.6% of the eligible population have received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines in the Kazakh capital. Over 711 thousand citizens of Nur-Sultan are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

    Three COVID-19 vaccines – Russia’s Sputnik V, Kazakh QazVac, and China’s Sinofarm Verocell – are available in the city. Pregnant, breastfeeding women, and teens aged from 12 to 18 are administered Pfizer vaccine.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac Sputnik V
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year