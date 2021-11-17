Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

COVID-19 vaccination pace picks up in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 November 2021, 12:41
COVID-19 vaccination pace picks up in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 vaccination speed revs up in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the official website of the administration office of the city.

According to the city’s health office, 1,200-1,400 people are administered vaccines (against COVID-19) on average in the Kazakh capital. Over the past two days, the first shot of Pfizer vaccines has been given to almost 1,000 eligible people in Nur-Sultan.

The Health Office shared the plans to maintain vaccination momentum and carry on with the work in this direction.

Almost 460 thousand people or 64.6% of the eligible population have received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines in the Kazakh capital. Over 711 thousand citizens of Nur-Sultan are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Three COVID-19 vaccines – Russia’s Sputnik V, Kazakh QazVac, and China’s Sinofarm Verocell – are available in the city. Pregnant, breastfeeding women, and teens aged from 12 to 18 are administered Pfizer vaccine.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   QazVac   Sputnik V  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site