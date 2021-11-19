Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 vaccination drive nears completion in Turkestan rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
19 November 2021, 15:38
COVID-19 vaccination drive nears completion in Turkestan rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeev spoke of the COVID-19 situation in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a press conference at the Central Communications Service, Shukeev said that Turkestan region has been in the «green zone» for most times since the start of the pandemic. According to him, this was possible thanks to the professionalism of health workers fighting on the frontline with the pandemic and provision of the health care structure with necessary resources.

«As of today, the COVID-19 situation is stable in the region. Most of the beds are empty at the infectious diseases hospitals. In general, according to the statistics, the COVID-19 prevalence has been reduced. However, we will further make every effort to fight the virus,» said the governor.

He went on to say that the construction of a new multi-purpose hospital is underway.

According to him, the mass vaccination campaign is nearing completion in the region.

«The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Turkestan region exceeds one million,» he said.


