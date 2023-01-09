Go to the main site
    COVID-19 vaccination certificate no longer required to enter Thailand

    9 January 2023, 15:31

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Thai authorities have waived a rule requiring foreigners to present a certificate of full vaccination against coronavirus in order to enter the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told journalists on Monday.

    According to him, the Health Ministry made a decision to cancel the inspection of the vaccination certificates «on all flights before entering the country.» «[The decision] becomes effective today,» the Thairath daily quoted him as saying. The official noted that immunization worldwide has reached sufficient volumes, TASS reports.

    Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand announced that from January 9 to January 31, it was reinstating the requirement to all arrivals over 18 to present a certificate of full immunization against COVID-19. Additionally, those arriving could present a certificate of recovery obtained no later than 180 days before traveling or a medical waiver. That said, tourists without these documents could be tested for the presence of the coronavirus infection upon arriving in Thailand.

    Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
