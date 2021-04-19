Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

COVID-19 vaccination campaign picks up pace in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2021, 17:14
COVID-19 vaccination campaign picks up pace in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with around 47 thousand people receiving the vaccine since the start of April, Kazinform cites the press service of the city’s administration.

The vaccine is also given to residents of the country’s other regions as well as foreigners without a residence certificate and residing and working in Kazakhstan.

The number of vaccination sites in the city has risen from 36 to 100, which operate from 8:00am to 12:00pm at the primary health care facilities, and from 10:00am to 10:00pm at trade and entertainment centers. COVID-19 vaccination sites also operate at Mega Silk Way and Khan Shatyr shopping malls in the capital. It is said that the vaccine has been administered to over 1,700 people in one week at Mega Silk Way.

Such sites are to operate at the Keruen trade and entertainment center and the Abu Dhabi Plaza complex soon and said to be opened at hotels, if needed.

Mobile crews have been deployed in the city to embark on vaccination of labor collectives, with the number of people willing to get the vaccine in different entities reaching up to 1,000.

In total, around 60 thousand people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan.


Coronavirus   Culture   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects