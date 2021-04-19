COVID-19 vaccination campaign picks up pace in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with around 47 thousand people receiving the vaccine since the start of April, Kazinform cites the press service of the city’s administration.

The vaccine is also given to residents of the country’s other regions as well as foreigners without a residence certificate and residing and working in Kazakhstan.

The number of vaccination sites in the city has risen from 36 to 100, which operate from 8:00am to 12:00pm at the primary health care facilities, and from 10:00am to 10:00pm at trade and entertainment centers. COVID-19 vaccination sites also operate at Mega Silk Way and Khan Shatyr shopping malls in the capital. It is said that the vaccine has been administered to over 1,700 people in one week at Mega Silk Way.

Such sites are to operate at the Keruen trade and entertainment center and the Abu Dhabi Plaza complex soon and said to be opened at hotels, if needed.

Mobile crews have been deployed in the city to embark on vaccination of labor collectives, with the number of people willing to get the vaccine in different entities reaching up to 1,000.

In total, around 60 thousand people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan.