COVID-19 update: 80 Kazakhstanis stay on ventilators

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 August 2020, 10:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 14, a total of 21,859 people, including 104 children, have been receiving treatment for the COVID-19 infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Out of 21,859 COVID-19 patients, 3,738 are receiving hospital treatment, 18,121 are outpatients. According to the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19, there are 420 patients with severe COVID-19 countrywide. Condition of 103 COVID-19 patients is considered to be critical; 80 patients are said to be connected to ventilators.


