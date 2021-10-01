COVID-19: Two cities, one region still in ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three areas in Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of October 1, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Pavlodar region are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Shymkent city, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,096 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 886,982 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 823,453 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.