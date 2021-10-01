Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

COVID-19: Two cities, one region still in ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 October 2021, 09:21
COVID-19: Two cities, one region still in ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three areas in Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of October 1, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Pavlodar region are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Shymkent city, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,096 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 886,982 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 823,453 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali