COVID-19: Turkestan rgn may unroll 5,610 beds

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM As of today Turkestan region remains in the ‘green zone’ in the terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. The region reports the growth rate of one-fourth of a percent a day, Kazinform reports.

The same time the region prepared 610 infectious beds and 340 quarantine beds. As of today the region recorded 131 laboratory confirmed cases, 66 are self-isolated. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 0,25% a day.

Since the pandemic outbreak the region registered 3,889 cases, including 2,436 asymptomatic cases. 47% of them are women.

It is expected that the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign will kick off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 and change situation for the better.



