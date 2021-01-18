Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Turkestan rgn may unroll 5,610 beds

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 January 2021, 19:24
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM As of today Turkestan region remains in the ‘green zone’ in the terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. The region reports the growth rate of one-fourth of a percent a day, Kazinform reports.

The same time the region prepared 610 infectious beds and 340 quarantine beds. As of today the region recorded 131 laboratory confirmed cases, 66 are self-isolated. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 0,25% a day.

Since the pandemic outbreak the region registered 3,889 cases, including 2,436 asymptomatic cases. 47% of them are women.

It is expected that the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign will kick off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 and change situation for the better.


