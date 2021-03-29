COVID-19: Turkestan rgn is leading nation in vaccination rates

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region is leading the nation in vaccinating the residents, with around 13 thousand people being inoculated against COVID-19, including 10,674 health workers, 1,276 teachers, 444 law enforcement workers, and 75 people of other groups, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s administration.

As of today, the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 3,264 residents of Turkestan region. The vaccines are administered at 20 health facilities.

The region has reported the stabilization of the situation regarding the spread COVID-19, with 10 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection being reported over the past day. The daily growth stands at 0.16%.

In total, 574,400 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted throughout the region since the start of the pandemic. As of now, 478 infectious diseases beds out of 610 are free.

The region has so far reported 4,470 cases of and 4,292 recoveries from the COVID-19 virus.