Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

COVID-19: Turkestan rgn is leading nation in vaccination rates

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 March 2021, 10:10
COVID-19: Turkestan rgn is leading nation in vaccination rates

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region is leading the nation in vaccinating the residents, with around 13 thousand people being inoculated against COVID-19, including 10,674 health workers, 1,276 teachers, 444 law enforcement workers, and 75 people of other groups, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s administration.

As of today, the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 3,264 residents of Turkestan region. The vaccines are administered at 20 health facilities.

The region has reported the stabilization of the situation regarding the spread COVID-19, with 10 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection being reported over the past day. The daily growth stands at 0.16%.

In total, 574,400 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted throughout the region since the start of the pandemic. As of now, 478 infectious diseases beds out of 610 are free.

The region has so far reported 4,470 cases of and 4,292 recoveries from the COVID-19 virus.


Coronavirus   Turkestan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year