COVID-19 transmission number down, hospital cases up

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number dropped to 1.23 in the June 29-July 12 period, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, down from 1.34 in last week's report, ANSA reports.

Although lower, the Rt number remains well above the threshold of 1, indicating that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The report said the nationwide incidence fell to 977 COVID cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the July 15-21 period, down from 1,158 the previous week.

However, the regions of Abruzzo, Umbria, Marche and Veneto still have incidences of over 1,000 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, the report said. It said the proportion of intensive-care beds occupied by coronavirus sufferers rose to 4.1% on July 21 from 3.9% on July 14.

There proportion of ordinary-ward hospital places taken up by COVID patients rose from 15.8% to 17.1%.



Photo: ansa.it