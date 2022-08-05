Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.08

    rub/kzt 7.92 cny/kzt 70.46
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • COVID-19 transmission number and incidence down in Italy

    5 August 2022 17:44

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 case incidence fell to 533 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the July 29-August 4 period, down from 727 for July 22-28, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, ANSA reports.

    The Rt transmission number was down too, dropping below the key threshold of 1 to 0.9, down from 1.03 in last week's report.
    A Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.
    The report said the proportin of Italy's intensive care places occupied by coronavirus patients dropped from 4.1% on July 28 to 3.6% on August 4.
    It said 15.2% of ordinary-ward hospital places were taken up by COVID sufferers, down from 17% last week.


    Photo: ansa.it
    #World News #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UAE announces 2 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
    COVID-19: Italy registers 42,976 new cases, 161 more deaths
    UAE announces 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
    COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan
    Popular
    1 Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5
    2 797 projects included in national pool of investment projects
    3 Kazakhstan expands cooperation with GCC countries
    4 Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
    5 PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members