COVID-19 transmission number and incidence down in Italy
5 August 2022 17:44

COVID-19 transmission number and incidence down in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 case incidence fell to 533 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the July 29-August 4 period, down from 727 for July 22-28, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, ANSA reports.

The Rt transmission number was down too, dropping below the key threshold of 1 to 0.9, down from 1.03 in last week's report.
A Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.
The report said the proportin of Italy's intensive care places occupied by coronavirus patients dropped from 4.1% on July 28 to 3.6% on August 4.
It said 15.2% of ordinary-ward hospital places were taken up by COVID sufferers, down from 17% last week.



Photo: ansa.it



