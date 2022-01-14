Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    COVID-19 to peak in March in Almaty

    14 January 2022, 13:00

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Another coronavirus wave peak is expected in Almaty in March this year,» the chief sanitary doctor of Almaty, Karlygash Abdizhabbarova, said.

    «As the best-case scenario claims it will peak mid-March, early March in the worst-case scenario. Thereat a decrease in cases is predicted in April, May and June. It will depend on the herd immunity and revaccination rates,» she added.

    She noted that the Omicron strain is spreading fast and will dominate soon.

    Earlier she stressed that the COVID-19 situation is the city has deteriorated. The weekly morbidity per 100,000 population increased 2.2 times from 47.6 to 105.6 cases.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays