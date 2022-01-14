Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 to peak in March in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 January 2022, 13:00
ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Another coronavirus wave peak is expected in Almaty in March this year,» the chief sanitary doctor of Almaty, Karlygash Abdizhabbarova, said.

«As the best-case scenario claims it will peak mid-March, early March in the worst-case scenario. Thereat a decrease in cases is predicted in April, May and June. It will depend on the herd immunity and revaccination rates,» she added.

She noted that the Omicron strain is spreading fast and will dominate soon.

Earlier she stressed that the COVID-19 situation is the city has deteriorated. The weekly morbidity per 100,000 population increased 2.2 times from 47.6 to 105.6 cases.


