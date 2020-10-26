Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Three foreigners among 4 new daily cases in Aktobe rgn

    26 October 2020, 14:46

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Aktobe region has reported 4 new daily COVID-19 cases, including three Uzbek nationals, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the goods and services quality and safety control department.

    According to the department’s press service, 4 men tested positive for the coronavirus infection showing no symptoms over the past day. One of them is the Aktobe city native, and 3 are Uzbek, who travel to Aktobe for work from Khromtau district.

    Notably, the region’s epidemic situation has been stable. The region has not further increased quarantine restrictions though tougher measures are still in place in the medical organizations.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Aktobe region Coronavirus COVID-19
