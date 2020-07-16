Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

COVID-19 taxi service launched in Atyrau city

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 July 2020, 17:19
COVID-19 taxi service launched in Atyrau city

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The COVID-19 Taxi service has been launched in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The communications service of Atyrau region said the COVID-19 Taxi service provides treatment to pneumonia and coronavirus patients at home. It also works at night.

According to Nargiz Baimoldayeva, director of the regional ambulance depot, the COVID-10 Taxi service helps reduce the burden the ambulances are facing.

A COVID-19 Taxi crew consists of a driver and a paramedic. The drivers are said to be trained to render the first medical aid. The service also delivers pharmaceuticals to pneumonia and coronavirus patients.

Recall, Atyrau city has seen the significant rise in ambulance calls since the start of the pandemic, with over 1,300 calls handled a day compared to 700-800 before the pandemic.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Atyrau region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA