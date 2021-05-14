COVID-19 tally stands at 23,890 in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – In total, 23,890 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Almaty region since the onset of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty region’s sanitary and epidemiological control department said that COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 1,117.7 per 100 thousand people in the region. The COVID-19 growth rate has dropped from 1% to 0.8% over the past two weeks.

The region has reported 222 COVID-19 cases, including 167 symptomatic and 55 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 0.9%. COVID-19 has been detected in 15 children younger than 14 years old and three students.

As of May 14, 19,784 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the region. 44 have been discharged from hospitals and 30 have been released from home isolation in the past 24 hours

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 185,760 people, including 21,093 health workers, 33,128 teachers, 1,556 district police officers, 2,089 students, 909 employers of medical and social facilities, 14,703 workers of security agencies, 5,478 civil servants, 5,243 people with chronic diseases, and 101,561 people of other groups.

Both COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been administered to73,751 people, including 15,276 health workers, 18,728 teachers, 870 district police officers, 738 students, 365 employers of medical and social facilities, 4,451 workers of security agencies, 2,127 civil servants, 1,365 people with chronic diseases, and 29,831 people of other groups.



