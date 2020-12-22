Go to the main site
    COVID-19 tally in N Kazakhstan rgn exceeds 8,000

    22 December 2020, 14:47

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 62 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    Of 62 new COVID-19 cases, only 10 are symptom-free. The biggest number of fresh infections has been registered in Petropavlovsk – 25. Kyzylzhar district has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, Yessil and Musrepov districts – 8 each, Zhumabayev district – 7, Akkaiyn, Akzhar, Mamlyut and Shal akyna districts – 1 each.

    The region has not reported any imported cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

    1,352 PCR tests have been performed in the region in the last 24 hours.

    The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 8,028. Of these, 4,788 are symptomatic and 3,240 are symptom-free.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19
