Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    COVID-19: Taldykorgan goes into ‘red’ zone

    12 January 2021, 14:26

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Almaty region tightens sanitary restrictions amid the rise in coronavirus infections, Kazinform reports.

    As of January 12, 2021 the region has recorded 7,730 coronavirus cases. The region reports a surge in coronavirus cases since last October. For the past three months the cases grew by 7.5 times. 74 COVID-19 cases were registered there in September, 184 in October, 591 in November and 1,386 cases in December. 597 cases were confirmed for the first 11 days of January. 434 patients are staying at hospitals, 29 of them are in critical condition.

    After the New Year holidays the situation in Taldykorgan city remains tense. The city moves to the coronavirus ‘red’ zone. 135 people contracted virus since January 1. As earlier reported, the city extended online teaching at schools and gymnasiums until January 21.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible