COVID-19: Taldykorgan goes into ‘red’ zone

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 January 2021, 14:26
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Almaty region tightens sanitary restrictions amid the rise in coronavirus infections, Kazinform reports.

As of January 12, 2021 the region has recorded 7,730 coronavirus cases. The region reports a surge in coronavirus cases since last October. For the past three months the cases grew by 7.5 times. 74 COVID-19 cases were registered there in September, 184 in October, 591 in November and 1,386 cases in December. 597 cases were confirmed for the first 11 days of January. 434 patients are staying at hospitals, 29 of them are in critical condition.

After the New Year holidays the situation in Taldykorgan city remains tense. The city moves to the coronavirus ‘red’ zone. 135 people contracted virus since January 1. As earlier reported, the city extended online teaching at schools and gymnasiums until January 21.


